Final vote expected Monday on future of Eastland Yards

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is expected to take a final vote Monday on Eastland Yards, which sits on the site of the old Eastland Mall.

Renderings of QC East, a proposed entertainment, youth sports and esports complex for Eastland Yards #CLTCC pic.twitter.com/OmHNQbHOkw — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 27, 2023

A concert venue, an international food village, and an e-sports facility could all be built there.

City council’s Economic Development Committee voted earlier this month to endorse the QC East project, which includes all of those amenities in addition to a soccer academy. The project would take up the remaining 29 acres of the Eastland Yards site along Central Avenue.

The other project being considered is an indoor sports facility. City staffers voiced their concerns about the viability of the indoor sports proposal, saying it has too many unknowns with uncertainty of schedules and infrastructure requirements.

However, the indoor facility has a significant amount of community support.

