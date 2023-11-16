Final votes being counted in three close races

CHARLOTTE — Election officials are going through the remaining mail and provisional ballots, but the races are so close that it’s not impossible that there will be a tie.

In Union County, the pace was slow but the stakes were high Thursday afternoon.

The ballots being approved by the Union County Board of Elections could sway the Monroe mayoral election. Bob Yanascek is unofficially in the lead, by a single vote.

“People that voted for me are always kind of joking it was their one vote that got me in,” he said.

He and a few others were on hand at the Board of Elections to see democracy in action. At 11 a.m. Friday, Union County’s Board of Elections will release the updated tally and Yanascek will find out if he still leads Robert Burns

“Whatever the board of elections says, I will accept,” he said.

Meanwhile in Mecklenburg County, two races are still too close to call.

In the Cornelius mayoral election, Woody Washam leads Denis Bilodeau by 13 votes.

For Pineville town council, Eric Fransen and Danielle Moore are tied. If they’re still tied at the end of the night, the winner will be chosen by luck on Friday.

“It comes down to one vote really matters because in Pineville we are at a dead heat,” Kristin Mavromatis with the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections said.

If there is a tie, Mecklenburg County’s Elections Chair will draw a name out of a hat at 11 a.m. Friday.

The losing candidates in all of these races still could ask for a recount.

(WATCH: 3 longtime incumbent mayors voted out of office)

3 longtime incumbent mayors voted out of office

©2023 Cox Media Group