Finalists for the Big 22 Players to Watch 2023

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9′s sports director Phil Orban announced the five finalists for the Big 22 Player of the Year.
You can vote for the five finalists starting Friday, Oct. 13.
They are:
- Ben Black, Mallard Creek wide receiver
- Jadyn Davis, Providence Day, quarterback
- Keenan Jackson, Weddington, wide receiver
- Deuce Walker, Salisbury, wide receiver
- Jordan Young, Monroe, wide receiver
Channel 9′s Big 22 Player of the Year will be announced in November. The student-athlete will get a trophy and a $10,000 check.
