Finalists for the Big 22 Players to Watch 2023

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9′s sports director Phil Orban announced the five finalists for the Big 22 Player of the Year.

You can vote for the five finalists starting Friday, Oct. 13.

>> If you can’t see the voting module below, please refresh the page or disable your ad blocker.

They are:

Ben Black, Mallard Creek wide receiver

Jadyn Davis, Providence Day, quarterback

Keenan Jackson, Weddington, wide receiver

Deuce Walker, Salisbury, wide receiver

Jordan Young, Monroe, wide receiver

Channel 9′s Big 22 Player of the Year will be announced in November. The student-athlete will get a trophy and a $10,000 check.













