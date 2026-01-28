Financial woes prompt local EMS to explore hospital takeover option

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The director of a York County EMS said they can no longer make ends meet and could soon be taken over by Piedmont Medical Center, which is a move leaders say is aimed at keeping emergency care local while improving pay and benefits for employees.

While these plans are being discussed, people want to know how this will affect them.

Dick Mann, director of River Hills/Lake Wylie EMS, told Channel 9’s Tina Terry the plan is designed to keep EMS service rooted in the community, and he’s hopeful nothing about the service will change.

“It’s so important because independent EMS agencies cannot break even,” Mann said.

The decision to ask a hospital to take over EMS was purely financial, he said.

Mann said the nonprofit EMS has struggled to pay the bills using a combination of insurance payments and donations.

“But we finally got to the point where it was not possible to make ends meet and keep the employees compensated the way they would be if they were in another agency,” Mann said.

They recently reached out to Piedmont Medical Center and Atrium Health hoping to strike up a deal.

“And very candidly, the only reason we went with Piedmont was because they were willing to move quicker than Atrium,” he said.

Mann said if the deal is approved by the county council, Piedmont would continue to provide service out of the River Hills/ Lake Wylie facility.

Employees could receive pay raises and benefits, which they currently don’t receive.

He said people would still be able to choose where they are taken.

“We have prided ourselves on taking you to the hospital you want to go to versus you have to go here, there, or the other place,” he said. “Part of our contract with Piedmont is they will continue to do exactly that.”

The York County Council will have its third and final reading of this proposal next week.

Piedmont Medical Center Statement:

“Since 1983, Piedmont Medical Center has been at the heart of caring for York County residents, offering an expanding network of high-quality services. As the primary provider of Advanced Life Support (ALS) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for York County, we take pride in playing a critical role in safeguarding the health and well-being of our community.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to York County, we are pleased to share that we are working on an acquisition of River Hills/Lake Wylie EMS, pending final approval from York County Council, that would allow its members to join our talented Piedmont EMS team in early 2026 pending. Both organizations have collaborated for months toward a shared goal: sustaining EMS services in the River Hills and Lake Wylie communities so residents continue to have fast, reliable access to the highest quality care.”

Statement from River Hills/Lake Wylie EMS on acquisition:

“We are excited about Piedmont Medical Center’s commitment to strengthening emergency medical services in the Lake Wylie community. With River Hills/Lake Wylie EMS’ long-standing history of serving this area, Piedmont’s investment in people, resources, and the community gives us confidence that they are well positioned to honor the River Hills legacy while expanding the level of care available to residents.” – Michael Neal - President, River Hills/Lake Wylie EMS

