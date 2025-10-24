New emergency facility in Indian Land to address growing healthcare needs

INDIAN LAND S.C. — Piedmont Medical Center is set to open the first emergency facility in Indian Land, South Carolina, by spring 2026, providing much-needed local emergency care.

The new 10,000-square-foot facility will feature 12 exam rooms, a dedicated EMS entrance, and advanced imaging capabilities, addressing the growing healthcare needs of the Indian Land community.

Sue Hoopes mentioned that she would normally travel to Pineville for emergency care, which is often crowded, making it harder to receive timely healthcare.

“I think it’s a very good thing for the community. It gives us more choices,” said Sue Hoopes, a local resident. “It helps us to get into a facility faster.”

Chris Mitchell noted the overwhelming growth in Indian Land and the clear need for an emergency department in the area.

Chris Mitchell, CEO of Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill, emphasized the importance of the facility, stating, “When it comes to emergency medicine, minutes matter, so this is going to give people an opportunity to get local emergent care when they couldn’t do it previously.”

The facility is under construction and will be the first of its kind in Indian Land, offering a local option for emergency care that residents previously had to seek across the border.

In addition to the Piedmont facility, a new 52-bed MUSC hospital is planned to open in Indian Land in late 2027, further expanding healthcare options for the community.

