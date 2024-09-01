‘Find that happiness’: Runner says exercise helped mental health

CHARLOTTE — Kemly Cordero was going through a really hard time and her friend tried to help her through it -- she didn’t realize the difference one run would make.

After struggling with depression for two years, Cordero told Channel 9′s Emi Darquea that physical exercise was the catalyst to improving her mental health and helping her rediscover who she is.

“Going back to COVID-19 where I had no community and then after that I got divorced and felt like I really had nobody, but being able to have this community of runners has been amazing because it’s been able to help me find that happiness again and help me find myself again,” Cordero said.

On Sunday, Cordero joined thousands of people for the Around the Crown 10K. But it started with one sprint in January.

“Literally less than half a mile to begin with, then I started running three to five miles every other day,” Cordero said.

Running gave her a new sense of purpose, letting her reflect and leave behind with every step.

“It allowed for me to process the hard thoughts, it allowed for me to not dwell on them because after my run I said I’m done, I’ll put them to rest and leave them where they are, and I’m able to keep going,” Cordero said.

She says her mental health has improved in such a significant way that she no longer needs to take medication. She encourages women who are undergoing a similar situation to not give up.

“This is just a season and you are going to be able to get through it and just keep going,” Cordero said.

For her, Around the Crown is the perfect ending to a season of pain, and the renewal of hope for what’s yet to come.

Now an experienced runner, she’s also setting her sights on longer races like the Charlotte Half-Marathon.

