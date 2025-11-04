Local

Fintech giant picks Ballantyne for office expansion

Everett Building California fintech company SoFi Technologies Inc. is leasing 21,000 square feet at the Everett Building in Ballantyne. The company's expansion will bring 225 new jobs to the Charlotte market. (Northwood Office)
SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) has chosen Ballantyne for its Charlotte office expansion.

The California-based fintech giant signed a 21,000-square-foot lease at the Everett Building, at 11525 North Community House Road, said Ben Speir, Trinity Partners’ division partner of occupier services. SoFi will move into the space next summer, Speir said. The lease term was not available.

