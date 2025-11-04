Fintech giant picks Ballantyne for office expansion

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) has chosen Ballantyne for its Charlotte office expansion.

The California-based fintech giant signed a 21,000-square-foot lease at the Everett Building, at 11525 North Community House Road, said Ben Speir, Trinity Partners’ division partner of occupier services. SoFi will move into the space next summer, Speir said. The lease term was not available.

