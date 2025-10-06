Fire breaks out at Indian Trail Biscuitville

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A fire broke out at the Biscuitville on Independence in Indian Trail around midnight Monday.

It prompted a response from Station 20 and other fire departments.

The fire was located in the void space of the roof and was quickly brought under control by the responding units, which included assistance from Matthews, Bakers, Monroe, and Hemby Bridge fire departments.

The Union County Fire Marshal Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

