Fire crews battle blaze in southwest Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — Crews are working to put out a fire at a home in southwest Charlotte Wednesday night.

It began just before 9:30 p.m. on the 16200 block of Fieldstone Terrace.

The Charlotte Fire Department is currently at the scene.

They are assisting the Steele Creek Fire Department to put out the fire.

No additional details have been made available. Possible injuries also remain unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

