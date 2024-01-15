Incense stick causes fire, damages $100K of home in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Flames enveloped a home in northeast Charlotte Sunday evening after an unattended incense stick caught fire, the Charlotte Fire Department reported.

Firefighters responded to the 7100 block of Ludwig Drive at 7 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they saw fire on the roof.

CFD says 30 firefighters worked to control the fire, containing it in 20 minutes.

No one was injured in the incident, but $100,000 worth of property was damaged.

Red Cross is assisting the residents who have been displaced by the fire.

