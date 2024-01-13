10-year-old seriously burned from using lighter in bathroom, CFD says

CHARLOTTE — A child was hospitalized for serious burns after a fire ignited in the bathroom of a Charlotte home on Friday evening.

Charlotte Fire Department says they responded to a small bathroom fire on Spring Laurel Drive near I-485 and Albemarle Road at 9:29 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived to the 11000 block of Spring Laurel Drive, they found a 10-year-old burned after using a lighter.

MEDIC told Channel 9 the child suffered serious injuries from the fire and transported him to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital.

The fire was accidental, CFD says. No other injuries were reported.

(WATCH: 9-month-old killed in Chester County house fire, officials say)

9-month-old killed in Chester County house fire, officials say





©2024 Cox Media Group