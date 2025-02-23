Fire damages home in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Officials in Concord say that they are investigating what sparked a fire at a home in Concord Saturday night.

Crews were called out to Lee Court SW around 11 p.m. Saturday for a report of a structure fire.

Concord officials say that fire crews were able to get on scene quickly and control the fire within 10 minutes.

One person was home at the time of the fire but we are told that they were able to get out safely.

The Concord Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

RELATED STORY: 2 Concord Fire engines involved in crashes over 24-hour span

2 Concord Fire engines involved in crashes over 24-hour span

©2025 Cox Media Group