Fire department backs efforts to name park after fallen firefighter

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Fire Department is backing an effort to name a new park after a fallen firefighter.

Jeff Hager died in 2021 after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

The town of Huntersville is now asking residents for feedback on what to name a new park next to Fire Station 4.

HFD is encouraging residents to tell the town to name the park the Firefighter Jeff Hager Memorial Park.

It will be located next to the station on McIlwaine Road and include a splash pad, pickleball courts, a playground, and trails.

