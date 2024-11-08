Fire destroys family’s new home and hopes for a new beginning

GASTONIA, N.C. — A family in the midst of moving lost almost everything when their new home went up in flames.

Arismendy Arias moved his family from the Dominican Republic to Gastonia under asylum after one of his sons witnessed a crime there and received death threats.

Over the weekend Arias signed a rental agreement for a home that gave his family hope for safety and security. He and his three sons had moved in most of their clothes and furniture and were headed back with the last few items when they drove up to see it all destroyed.

His sons tried to get help from neighbors, but no one understood them.

The fire Sunday night felt like the end of an American Dream for Arias.

He showed Channel 9′s Ken Lemon the damage.

Food once meant for the refrigerator was rotting on the floor and the boxes of clothes were burned.

The family says they lost 80% of everything they owned.

They’ve temporarily moved back into their old apartment.

Investigators say the fire started with the stove. The family says they didn’t leave any of the appliances on. The fire chief says they are still conducting interviews to determine the cause.

