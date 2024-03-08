Local

Fire destroys home in Statesville

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

home on Hickory Hollar Drive (WSOC)

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Fire investigators in Iredell County are on the scene of a fire that destroyed a home west of Statesville on Friday.

Six fire departments in Iredell and Catawba counties responded to the fire along Hickory Hollar Drive.

Firefighters say when they got to the home, flames were coming out of the garage and caught a car and tractor on fire.

The fire spread to the rest of the home but there were no reports of any injuries.

