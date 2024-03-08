Iredell-Statesville schools prepare to lose millions in federal stimulus funding

CHARLOTTE — School districts across the state and the country are about to lose millions of dollars in COVID-19 stimulus funds set aside for elementary and secondary schools.

The impact of the pandemic on school districts across the country is more far-reaching than expected.

“We’ve seen a lot of teachers leave,” said parent Holly Moose.

Officials said $47 million in stimulus money that the Iredell-Statesville School district received will leave at the end of this school year.

“That’s a big cut, and it’s not fair to the teachers,” Moose said. “It’s not fair to the parents. That’s a lot of money lost.”

Parents, including Moose, just learned in an email sent to families that ISS also needs to use $2 million out of its fund balance to operate this fiscal year.

That results in a $7.7 million budget deficit for the next school year.

ISS School Board Chair Bill Howell said the district is preparing.

“But we’re OK,” he said. “We can make up the difference if we have to. We saved money because we knew it was going to end.”

Stimulus money is covering all nursing positions.

“First. I would tell staff, ‘No we’re not getting rid of anybody,’” Howell said.

However, it will impact transportation services as the district formulates a plan to reduce spending.

“A lot of parents are concerned about where their child is getting picked up and I understand that,” Howell said.

Parents were informed in that email that the district is going to community bus stops for international baccalaureate students.

And that the district’s standardized bell schedule will shift 10 minutes earlier for elementary, middle, and high schools.

“I’ll have to sit and wait for the bus to come because you don’t want to leave your kids unattended in a public area,” Moose said. “In our case, I think it’s a Food Lion parking lot.”

Howell said that will be a safe place and if need be, the district will add a school resource officer to that location.

Moose is among the many parents who are anxious about how they’ll readjust.

“More of an advanced notice would have been good,” she said. “Maybe we could have come up with better ways.”

The ISS School Board will vote Monday night on the next budget.

Given that they’re building three new schools, the district is asking for a slight increase in funding from county commissioners compared to last year.

