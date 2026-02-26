Strong winds help fuel Caldwell County fire, cause under investigation

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Wednesday evening in Caldwell County.

It happened along Powell Brickyard Road.

Several fire departments battled flames and strong winds fighting the fire west of Lenoir.

Firefighters said the gusty conditions helped fuel and spread the fire, but they were able to get it under control.

Thankfully, no homes were damaged.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: 2 hurt in fire at southwest Charlotte home

2 hurt in fire at southwest Charlotte home

©2026 Cox Media Group