Fire under investigation at rehab center that displaced 92

MORGANTON, N.C. — Fire investigators are trying to determine what started a fire at a rehabilitation center in Morganton early Sunday that displaced 92 residents.

Within two hours of getting the first 911 call all dozens were evacuated.

They have been moved to other facilities from Charlotte to the Tennessee line.

There were as many as 200 first responders, law enforcement and transport employees who worked with staff at Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation to get the patients moved out quickly.

The majority were taken over to the Foothills Higher Education Center and by 10:30 p.m. Sunday, they had been relocated to other facilities.

Firefighters said there was significant damage and that the sprinkler system in the attic was activated.

A few patients were taken to local hospitals to be treated for smoke inhalation and heat-related illnesses.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with the Emergency Medical Services director about the efforts to get people to safety and relocate them throughout the night.

“This was a mass movement of probably one of the most vulnerable populations that you could have in a healthcare system,” said director James Robinson, Burke County Emergency Medical Services. “It was over 90 degrees outside, and we had fire suppression activity that was going on. Plus, we have 92 residents of the facility, all with compromised healthcare situations.”

The center is owned by Sanstone Health and Rehabilitation and it posted, “We remain focused on the safety and wellbeing of our residents and families.”

