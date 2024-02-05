Firebirds Wood Fired Grill bringing new restaurant prototype to region

Fort Mill, S.C. — Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is bringing its latest prototype to Fort Mill. The polished casual dining concept — known for its wood-fired grilled steaks and seafood— says upfit on that space will start in mid-April, with an opening in early fall fall.

“There’s probably going to be a lot of people that see it as very different than what we’ve done in the past,” says Steve Kislow, Firebirds CEO.

The 5,300-square-foot restaurant, with 700-square-foot patio at 2147 W. Highway 160, will be in an end cap space at Mills Crossing. New-to-market concept Biscuit is taking space in that center as well.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH: Charlotte restaurant brings food therapy to residents recovering from substance use)

Charlotte restaurant brings food therapy to residents recovering from substance use

©2024 Cox Media Group