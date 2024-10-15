Firefighter hurt during 3-alarm house fire in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire Department officials said one firefighter was being treated for severe injuries from a 3-alarm fire in Ballantyne.

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Charlotte firefighters responded to a garage fire on Ledger Court. Firefighters quickly called a second and third alarm when the fire spread to the house. About 30 minutes later, there was a collapse. CFD said a firefighter issued a mayday call and got trapped. He had to be taken to the hospital.

Officials are now investigating the cause.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

