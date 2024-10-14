‘Life-saving’: Doctors search for options amid IV fluid shortage after Hurricane Helene

CHARLOTTE — Hospitals are rationing the IV fluid bags and in some cases, doctors are giving people Gatorade or water instead of IVs.

It’s all because of Hurricane Helene’s damage to a critical plant in North Carolina. Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz has been looking into the situation, and it’s concerning for some patients who depend on certain IV fluids.

Cat Williams was born with cystic fibrosis that forced a double-lung transplant in 2020, and 10 days ago, she had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

“The problem now that I’m immunosuppressed is if I have a respiratory infection, they put me in the hospital on IVs,” Williams told Sáenz.

For Williams and so many others, these IVs make a big difference.

“Absolutely, they’re absolutely life-saving,” Williams said.

But currently, IV fluids are in short supply. When Hurricane Helene hit, it ravaged the Baxter International Plant in North Cove, forcing the nation’s largest producer of IV fluids to close.

“I’m very worried for all of the patients out there who desperately need those IVs and they can’t wait for them, they can’t wait weeks and months for them,” Williams said.

Channel 9 has been to some area hospitals that are giving Pedialyte or Liquid IV in a cup to hydrate patients who are not in desperate need of IV fluids. It’s in an effort to save them for the most critical patients.

Novant Health told Sáenz in a statement that they’re conserving IV fluids, but they say it will not impact patient care. Novant also said there are no plans to delay or cancel elective procedures. We’re still waiting for a response from Atrium Health.

Because of the destruction, the facility is limiting how many IV fluids its customers can get to prevent stockpiling. On Monday, Baxter International told us they’ve increased US allocation to 60% and they’re starting to pull products from international plants to help. After the North Carolina Department of Transportation repaired the only bridge to the facility, Baxter said it has used the bridge to bring out 350 truckloads of finished product.

Baxter says their hope is to reopen the North Carolina facility in phases by the end of the year.

