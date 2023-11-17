Firefighters battle apartment fire in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is battling a fire at an apartment complex in east Charlotte Friday morning.

This began just before 5:45 a.m. on Yateswood Drive near Albemarle Road.

Firefighters said they observed flames on arrival.

It is unclear if anyone has been hurt.

This is the second fire Charlotte Fire has responded to in the last six hours.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

