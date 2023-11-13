Firefighters investigating fire at vacant building in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a fire at a vacant building in northwest Charlotte early Monday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Freedom Drive near Enderly Drive.

Fire officials said it took 15 minutes to get the fire under control, and no injuries have been reported.

However, $56,000 worth of damages have been reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

