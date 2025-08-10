Firefighters battle flames in east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire in east Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the 3600 block of Dunlavin Way around 1:15 p.m.

Officials said smoke was showing when firefighters arrived on the scene.

The firefighters contained the fire within 15 minutes, according to reports. One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators are working to determine the fire’s cause.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

