Firefighters battle flames in north Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE — Firefighters responded to a fire in north Charlotte on Saturday morning.

Charlotte firefighters responded to the 3300 block of Sorrento Court. Officials said smoke was showing upon arrival.

The fire was controlled within ten minutes, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

