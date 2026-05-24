Fans remember late Kyle Busch ahead of Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. — The atmosphere is different for this year’s Coca-Cola 600.

The emotional buildup wasn’t there because everybody was thinking about the driver who isn’t at the race.

Kyle Busch was a legend. A first-ballot Hall of Famer and a larger-than-life figure.

Everyone is thinking about him and was looking forward to seeing him participate in Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600. A lot of fans told Channel 9 they needed to be in attendance and that Sunday night’s race will provide some emotional healing for those who need it.

“I would say there is absolutely a somber cloud across the crowd,” said Anna Grace Somers, a fan. “Definitely a dampened sense of community because he was such a pillar of it and made such a difference.”

“I think we need this,” said Bob Wagner, another fan. “His fans, especially the campers here that got here early, we’ve been sitting in the rain for three or four days, got to see barely any racing at all, so we are looking to get in there and get this going.”

Fans told us they think the race will be an emotional lift for a lot of people and that they will feel better after it is over.

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