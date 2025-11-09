Firefighters battle flames in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department battled flames in Uptown on Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to the scene at the 300 block of South Clarkson Street around 12:45 p.m.

Channel 9 saw plumes of smoke on the Uptown skyline from the tower camera.

Officials said smoke and fire were showing when they arrived at the scene.

Charlotte Fire said 30 firefighters controlled the incident in 22 minutes. No injuries were reported for civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Witness recounts chaotic moments after stabbing on CATS bus in north Charlotte

Witness recounts chaotic moments after stabbing on CATS bus in north Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group