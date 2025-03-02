Firefighters battle fully involved garage fire in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte firefighters responded to a two-car garage fire in south Charlotte on Sunday morning.

The two-alarm fire on the 5600 block of Glen Forest Drive triggered alarms around 11:15 a.m.

Charlotte Fire Department called the fire a fully involved two-car garage fire.

MEDIC also responded to the scene.

No further information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

