Firefighters battle fully involved garage fire in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte firefighters responded to a two-car garage fire in south Charlotte on Sunday morning.
The two-alarm fire on the 5600 block of Glen Forest Drive triggered alarms around 11:15 a.m.
Charlotte Fire Department called the fire a fully involved two-car garage fire.
MEDIC also responded to the scene.
No further information has been provided at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
WATCH: Pedestrian struck by light rail leads to road closure
©2025 Cox Media Group