Pedestrian struck by light rail leads to road closure

CHARLOTTE — A pedestrian has been transported to the hospital after being struck by a light rail in South Charlotte.

MEDIC responded to a call about a pedestrian struck by a light rail in South Charlotte around 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The crash occurred at the intersection of Remount Road and South Boulevard.

One patient has been transported to a hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have closed the intersection in response.

Police have asked that drivers avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Channel 9 reached out to the Charlotte Area Transit System for comment.

“At this time, we can confirm that northbound train number 9 made contact with a person near Remount Grade Crossing. That person was transported by medic and the incident is being investigated by CMPD,” said a CATS spokesperson.

No further information has been provided at this time.

