Resident puts out balcony fire at apartment in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A person in northeast Charlotte put out a fire on the balcony of an apartment.

Firefighters responded to the 300 bock of Prine Place before 5:30 p.m. Friday for a small fire on the balcony of an apartment complex.

Google Maps shows Arcadia Student Living is right near the address, but Channel 9 is working to confirm that’s where the apartment was located.

Before the Charlotte Fire Department could assist, the resident already put out the fire.

CFD says they used water and a fire extinguisher.

Channel 9 asked CFD how much damage the balcony suffered and for the cause of the fire.

