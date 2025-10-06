Firefighters battle stubborn debris fire in the mountains for days

MILLS RIVER, N.C. — Firefighters in Mills River have been battling a persistent debris fire at the Riverside Stump Dump since early Saturday, ABC affiliate WLOS reported.

The fire, located near Boylston Highway and Old Haywood Road, has proven difficult to extinguish due to its deep-seated nature, burning from the inside out.

“This is a large-scale event, and we’re going to be here for many more hours,” said Capt. Chris Ballinger with the Mills River Fire Department.

On Sunday morning, Mills River Fire and Rescue updated the public via Facebook, explaining the challenges faced in extinguishing the fire.

Ballinger noted that the mulch yard can be up to 12 to 15 feet deep, complicating efforts as traditional water and firefighting agents are ineffective against the underground flames.

The fire department has resorted to using chemical machinery and a significant amount of water to combat the blaze.

The fire has been contained to the facility with no injuries or property damage beyond the mulch and pallets that have burned.

Although the cause of the fire remains unknown and is likely to remain so, Ballinger mentioned that such fires are often caused by spontaneous combustion.

