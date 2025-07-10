Local

6 hurt in 2-alarm apartment fire in south Charlotte, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Winter Oaks Lane Fire
CHARLOTTE — Six people were taken to the hospital after a two-alarm fire at a south Charlotte apartment complex Thursday morning, MEDIC says.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. on Winter Oaks Lane off Sharon Road West.

According to MEDIC, three people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, one with serious injuries, and two more with minor injuries.

Charlotte Fire Department said heavy flames were burning through the roof of the building, and they had to call in for extra support.

Channel 9 reached out to CFD for more information on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

