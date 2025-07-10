6 hurt in 2-alarm apartment fire in south Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Six people were taken to the hospital after a two-alarm fire at a south Charlotte apartment complex Thursday morning, MEDIC says.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. on Winter Oaks Lane off Sharon Road West.

According to MEDIC, three people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, one with serious injuries, and two more with minor injuries.

Structure Fire: 8500 block of Winter Oaks Lane. Battalion 5 on scene with command heavy fire through the roof. A second alarm has been transmitted. pic.twitter.com/fUgYIoZ1bC — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 10, 2025

Charlotte Fire Department said heavy flames were burning through the roof of the building, and they had to call in for extra support.

Channel 9 reached out to CFD for more information on the cause of the fire.

