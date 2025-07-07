Overnight fire damages southeast Charlotte apartments

CHARLOTTE — Several families are looking for new places to stay after a fire damaged their homes at the Wendover Walk Apartments late Sunday night.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. on North Wendover Road, near Marvin Road.

Firefighters responded to the scene and observed smoke and flames emanating from a second-floor balcony.

“It was real fast, it was like real scary, real fast,” said a neighbor who rushed to ensure everyone evacuated safely. “We was kinda worried about the people and the kids that was at the bottom of the building but they wasn’t there at the time.”

At one point, the fire got so intense that additional crews were called in for support.

Fortunately, the Charlotte Fire Department said no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and the Red Cross is assisting the families affected by the incident.

