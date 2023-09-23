Firefighters battle two-alarm house fire in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters in Mooresville took over two hours to put out a two-alarm house fire, according to fire officials.

It happened on Oakridge Farm Highway near Highway 150, which is near Carrigan Farms and Silly Chicken’s Loose.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts arrived at the scene around 10 p.m. and could see crews still working in the area, but no flames were visible. Counts could see severe damage to the home.

It is unclear what led to the fire. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

