Firefighters investigating cause of 3-alarm fire at business in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A large structure fire in southwest Charlotte is under investigation by the Charlotte Fire Department.

Just after 5:30 a.m., firefighters responded to reports about flames through the roof of a business on Carpet Street near Westinghouse Boulevard.

The fire eventually reached three alarms, and 75 firefighters responded to the scene.

Firefighters said it took 50 minutes to get the fire under control.

However, the cause is unknown at this time.

No injuries have been reported, according to the fire department.

