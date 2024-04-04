4 dogs rescued after fire destroys home in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A fire destroyed a home in Matthews Thursday morning.

It started just before 4 a.m. on Old House Circle just off Margaret Wallace Road.

Video from a neighbor shows what crews found when they got to the scene. Flames were shooting through the roof.

Crews said it took about 20 minutes to get the blaze under control. Charlotte and Matthews firefighters rescued four dogs.

MEDIC said they evaluated one person at the scene but they were not taken to the hospital.

The cause is under investigation.

