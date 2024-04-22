Local

Firefighters battling east Charlotte apartment fire

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Crews are working to extinguish a fire at an east Charlotte apartment complex.

CFD responded to Lorna Street around 7:30 a.m. Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the residence when they arrived.

MEDIC said they were responding to the fire and there were no transports.

The apartment is right outside the Plaza Midwood neighborhood near Veterans Park.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

