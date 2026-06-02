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Firefighters get 10% raise as city reduces tech budget by $1.8M

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte city leaders are revealing where funding cuts will come from to support higher raises for firefighters.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Charlotte firefighters seek pay parity as budget prioritizes CMPD pay

On Monday, City Council approved pay parity for Charlotte Fire and CMPD, giving both agencies 10% raises. Charlotte Fire had originally been slated for a 7% increase.

To help cover the cost, the city is reducing money set aside for public‑safety technology upgrades. Funding for that program will drop from $2.9 million to $1.1 million.

According to the city, the technology program pays for replacing and upgrading equipment used by police and fire — including in‑vehicle modems and routers, cameras, license‑plate readers and 911 system components.

City officials said the raises were a priority, but the shift means some technology investments will be delayed.

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