Firefighters get 10% raise as city reduces tech budget by $1.8M

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte city leaders are revealing where funding cuts will come from to support higher raises for firefighters.

On Monday, City Council approved pay parity for Charlotte Fire and CMPD, giving both agencies 10% raises. Charlotte Fire had originally been slated for a 7% increase.

To help cover the cost, the city is reducing money set aside for public‑safety technology upgrades. Funding for that program will drop from $2.9 million to $1.1 million.

According to the city, the technology program pays for replacing and upgrading equipment used by police and fire — including in‑vehicle modems and routers, cameras, license‑plate readers and 911 system components.

City officials said the raises were a priority, but the shift means some technology investments will be delayed.

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