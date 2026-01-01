Local

Firefighters knock down barn fire in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Fire Department responded to a reported barn fire around 12:45 p.m. on Derita Road.

Crews arrived within four minutes to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the barn and were able to bring the blaze under control in about six minutes.

A total of 27 firefighters responded, including three ladder trucks, three engines, two battalion chiefs, a safety officer and a fire investigator.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

