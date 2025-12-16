11 firefighters hurt in gas line explosion at Salisbury home

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Fire Department responded to a house fire on Laurel Street, resulting in injuries to 11 firefighters.

Firefighters said they arrived on the scene within minutes and quickly launched an offensive attack to extinguish the fire.

At some point, as they attempted to combat the flames, a gas line exploded inside the residence, leading to catastrophic structural damage.

The explosion from the gas line compromised the integrity of the house, causing the roof to collapse.

All 11 firefighters injured in the incident were promptly transported to the hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

The Salisbury Fire Department has not yet released specific details regarding the injuries sustained by the firefighters.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and the gas explosion.

