Firefighters respond to carbon monoxide leak at Huntersville Target

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Fire officials said firefighters responded to Target on Saturday morning after receiving a carbon monoxide call.

Upon arrival, crews determined that there were elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the store.

Crews tracked the issue to a refrigerant leak. Firefighters were on scene for an hour and a half, officials said.

No additional details have been made available.

