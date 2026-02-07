Local

Firefighters respond to carbon monoxide leak at Huntersville Target

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Fire officials said firefighters responded to Target on Saturday morning after receiving a carbon monoxide call.

Upon arrival, crews determined that there were elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the store.

Crews tracked the issue to a refrigerant leak. Firefighters were on scene for an hour and a half, officials said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

