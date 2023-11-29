Firefighters reunite dog with owner during Catawba County house fire

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters in Catawba County reunited a dog with its owner during a house fire.

Heavy smoke was coming out several windows in the house when firefighters got there Wednesday morning.

Breaking Catawba Co- firefighters just rescued several animals from a home north of Conover that caught fire. Catawba EMS is working to save the pets now. Watch channel 9 eyewitness news for updates. pic.twitter.com/tXvYAwqvwF — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) November 29, 2023

One of the family members told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty she thought the fire might have been sparked by a space heater.

Firefighters said when they got to the home, the smoke was so thick they could only see a few inches in front of their faces.

Faherty could see firefighters working to get the family’s three dogs out of the home. For about 20 minutes, first responders worked on one of the dogs, Fluffy, who was found in a bedroom of the home. At one point, firefighters began giving the dog oxygen.

Fluffy being reunited with owners Firefighters reunited a dog, Fluffy, with its owner during a Catawba County house fire on Wednesday.

The fire left extensive damage on the inside of the home.

The family was able to get out safely, and Faherty was there when Fluffy was reunited with the family.

The Catawba County Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause of the fire.

