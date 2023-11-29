Wesley Chapel Fire warns drivers against running over fire hoses

WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. — A fire department in Union County is asking drivers to pay closer attention when firefighters are out on the job.

The Wesley Chapel Fire Department shared that message in a Facebook post. The department said it was at a fire on Tuesday at a home in the area of Cuthbertson Road and New Town Road.

Wesley Chapel Fire said the neighborhood, which didn’t have fire hydrants, needed a tanker to supply the water. The closest hydrant to the home was more than 3,400 feet away.

Several trucks put down hose lines to supply water to crews battling the fire.

The fire department said cars ran over the hose, which connected the fire hydrant to the truck. Firefighters couldn’t continue with their work because they had to replace two 100-foot sections of hose, which meant they had to stop putting water on the fire.

“Please, do not drive over fire hose. At the other end of that hose is someone’s property we are trying to save, and even more importantly, firefighters inside a burning house and possibly someone’s life we are trying to save!” fire chief Steven McLendon said in a statement. “We are doing our best to mitigate the incident as quickly and safely as possible, but we can not do that when our operations are interrupted by someone who runs over our hose.”

Wesley Chapel Fire said it’s not the first time someone has run over the fire hose at a scene; they’ve had it happen several times.

The fire department said a driver can be given a ticket or citation for running over a hose.

As for the fire on Tuesday, EMS evaluated someone at the scene for minor burns. The home is a total loss, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

