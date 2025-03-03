Firefighters warn of heightened wildfire risk in Carolinas

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters across the Carolinas are urging residents to be aware of the heightened wildfire risk due to dry conditions, high winds, and warm temperatures.

Over the weekend, dozens of fires broke out in the district, exacerbated by extreme weather conditions. Although winds have calmed and temperatures have cooled, the fire risk remains high until significant rainfall occurs. According to the drought monitor, most of the piedmont is currently in the lowest drought stage.

“We probably had 25 fires in our district. Sunday we had another 15 or so and Saturday we had another 20 fires in our district as well,” said Matt Barker, the District Forester in Mount Holly.

Barker explained the 12th district, which includes nine counties around the Charlotte metro area, is just entering the spring fire season, which is typically marked by increased fire activity until vegetation starts to grow and replace the dry forests and grass-cover with green.

Debris from Hurricane Helene is also contributing to the risk, as fallen trees create obstacles that rangers must navigate carefully.

“Even though some of the larger Helene debris may not have dried out enough to contribute to the fire intensity, some of it has and it’s certainly an obstacle,” Barker said. “It takes more time scouting, working around that debris, identifying where it is and then taking extra precautions and working around it.”

The North Carolina Forest Service employs prescribed burns to manage potential fire fuel, conducting them under controlled conditions to prevent wildfires from spreading. Barker emphasized that human activity, such as burning yard debris and machine use, is a major cause of wildfires in North Carolina.

Residents are advised to heed fire warnings and avoid activities that could ignite fires, as even a small spark can lead to a significant blaze.

