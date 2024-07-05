Firefighters worry Burke County wildfire could triple in size

MORGANTON, N.C. — The brutal heat is fueling the flames of a wildfire in Burke County.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured the fire burning out of control Friday on Burkemont Mountain. It’s already burned across more than 60 acres, and the North Carolina Forest Service believes one of its possible causes was a firework.

Firefighters are concerned the blaze could more than triple in size this weekend.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty could see all the smoke the fire was producing Friday. Eight different fire departments are working to keep people safe.

Michael Dugger showed Faherty the view from his home near the top of Burkemont Mountain. Normally, he can see Table Rock Mountain and Lake James. But on Friday, smoke surrounded his home and firefighters were stationed nearby with hoses and water for protection.

“They’ve done a great job,” Dugger said. “They come here and told me they’re here for us, on the mountain, so nobody lost their home or anything.”

Firefighters from the Salem Fire Department shared photos of the fire overnight. They got the call after viewers said they could see someone shooting fireworks on the mountainside for nearly an hour Thursday night, which was the Fourth of July.

The fire quickly grew in size on Friday with the heat index in the triple digits.

“The heat is terrible on us,” Salem firefighters said. “Thank God the community has come around and supported us with hydration and food.”

The North Carolina Forest Service is setting back burns in an effort to contain the fire. They’ve been able to use bulldozers in some areas but in others, hand crews are cutting lines on the mountainside.

Several homes and even a wedding venue, Hidden Hills Venue, are near the top of the mountain. So far, they haven’t had any damage. Faherty learned a wedding planned for the weekend is still on right now.

The Forest Service isn’t recommending any evacuations at this point.

