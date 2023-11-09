Over 50 firefighters work to put out wildfire in Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Several fire crews are working to put out a wildfire in the Deep Gap area of Watauga County Wednesday night.

The fire started around 6:30 p.m. in the Triplet Community.

Channel 9 viewer Susan Elizabeth Chaney captured photos and video of the wildfire. She said that it started off as a brush fire that spread.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Wildfire in Watauga County

Over 50 firefighters from eight different departments responded to the fire, according to Watauga County Emergency Management.

The American Red Cross has opened a temporary shelter for residents in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

This comes after Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency in response to another wildfire in Henderson County, as well as overall drought conditions in the state.

This executive order will support emergency response operations and help officials ensure the protection and safety of residents throughout the area.

VIDEO: Wildfires on the rise in western NC

Wildfires on the rise in western NC

©2023 Cox Media Group