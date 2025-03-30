Firm expands in move to midtown

CHARLOTTE — A Georgia-based civil engineering firm has doubled the size of its Charlotte office footprint with a move to Metropolitan.

Thomas & Hutton, headquartered in Savannah, moved March 13 into a 10,850-square-foot space at the mixed-use development in midtown. Metropolitan is located at 1111 Metropolitan Ave.

Mike Barnes, principal and regional director at Thomas & Hutton, said the firm decided it had outgrown its former space, a 5,000-square-foot office near the Dowd YMCA in Dilworth. Thomas & Hutton is a leader in civil engineering, surveying and landscape architecture.

The relocation is part of the firm’s long-term strategy to expand its presence in the Charlotte market.

