Firm pays $11.4M for retail center in Union County

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Philadelphia-based CenterSquare Investment Management — under the CSIM 2024 Indian Trail Retail LLC — acquired Shoppes at Indian Trail for $11.4 million on Jan. 22, Union County property records show. It is located at Highway 74 East and Unionville Indian Trail Road.

That 33,129-square-foot essential service retail center consists of three multi-tenant strips. It is 100% occupied with a mix of local and national offerings, including includes the UPS Store, Tropical Smoothie Café, Firehouse Subs and Sports Clips.

The Union County property sits on 3.03 acres. It was built in 2006.

Read more at Charlotte Business Journal’s website here.

