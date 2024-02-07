Local

First Lady Jill Biden coming to Charlotte this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

First Lady Jill Biden First lady Jill Biden speaks about gun violence during a White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention event with K-12 principals in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

CHARLOTTE — First Lady Jill Biden is coming to Charlotte on Friday.

She’s expected to arrive at Charlotte Douglas around 1:30 p.m. and will head to the Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute in Dilworth.

Dr. Biden’s trip is part of the Biden Cancer Moonshot, the goal of which is to end cancer as we know it.

In Charlotte, she will highlight President Joe Biden’s efforts to “expand access to patient navigation services to Americans facing cancer” and also help with the significant costs cancer patients face.

After her stop in Charlotte, Dr. Biden is heading to Tennessee to be part of a political event in Franklin.

