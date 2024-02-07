First Lady Jill Biden coming to Charlotte this week

CHARLOTTE — First Lady Jill Biden is coming to Charlotte on Friday.

She’s expected to arrive at Charlotte Douglas around 1:30 p.m. and will head to the Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute in Dilworth.

Dr. Biden’s trip is part of the Biden Cancer Moonshot, the goal of which is to end cancer as we know it.

In Charlotte, she will highlight President Joe Biden’s efforts to “expand access to patient navigation services to Americans facing cancer” and also help with the significant costs cancer patients face.

After her stop in Charlotte, Dr. Biden is heading to Tennessee to be part of a political event in Franklin.

