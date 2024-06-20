First Lady to visit Charlotte for fundraising event

CHARLOTTE — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be in Charlotte next week for a private event, but be prepared for road closures.

Jill Biden will be in the Queen City next Tuesday for a “political finance event,” according to The White House.

The location of the event wasn’t given, but the First Lady is expected to be there starting at 5:45 p.m.

As usual with White House personnel visiting Charlotte, expect road closures and possible detours while the Secret Service moves Dr. Biden through the city.

