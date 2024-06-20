Local

First Lady to visit Charlotte for fundraising event

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

First lady Jill Biden First lady Jill Biden speaks during an event on fighting cancer at the State Dining Room of the White House on Oct. 24, 2022 in Washington. (Alex Wong/Getty Images, File)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be in Charlotte next week for a private event, but be prepared for road closures.

Jill Biden will be in the Queen City next Tuesday for a “political finance event,” according to The White House.

The location of the event wasn’t given, but the First Lady is expected to be there starting at 5:45 p.m.

As usual with White House personnel visiting Charlotte, expect road closures and possible detours while the Secret Service moves Dr. Biden through the city.

(VIDEO: President Biden commends fallen officers as ‘heroes’ during national memorial)

President Biden commends fallen officers as ‘heroes’ during national memorial

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read